$76.02 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will post sales of $76.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.53 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $319.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.30 million to $320.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $365.10 million, with estimates ranging from $364.99 million to $365.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PAR stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $33.29. 285,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.10. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $900.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

