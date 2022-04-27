$8.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will announce $8.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $34.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $34.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Lennar stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,241. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. Lennar has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lennar by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

