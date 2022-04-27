803 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

