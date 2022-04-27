878 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $314.76 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.60.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

