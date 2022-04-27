88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,800 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the March 31st total of 16,194,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,059,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,669,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,293,289. 88 Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
88 Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
