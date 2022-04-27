90,330 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,692,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.88. 219,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.