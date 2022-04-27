914 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.52.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
