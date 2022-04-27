AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of AbbVie worth $186,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after buying an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,777,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $275.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

