Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.21

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 7100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 129.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 426,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

