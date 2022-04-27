Abulaba (AAA) Market Capitalization Reaches $1,290.97

Abulaba (AAA) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded down 63.7% against the dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $1,290.97 and $102.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

