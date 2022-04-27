Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in April

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Acacia Pharma Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770. Acacia Pharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile
