Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in April

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Acacia Pharma Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770. Acacia Pharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

