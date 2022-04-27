ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,023 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of ACCO Brands worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ACCO Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 458,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $737.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.98.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

