Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.65. 907,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,608,688. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $122.87 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

