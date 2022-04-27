Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.08. 156,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,800. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

