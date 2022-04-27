Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $18.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.47. The stock had a trading volume of 237,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.99 and a 200 day moving average of $353.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

