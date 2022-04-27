Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,047,496. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $281.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.