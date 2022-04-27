Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 132,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,260. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

