Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,929. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

