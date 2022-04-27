Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
