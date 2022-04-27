Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

