Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. 421,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,931,807. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 240,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

