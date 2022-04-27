Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,799.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.56 or 0.07349512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00257422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.91 or 0.00785862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00079458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.45 or 0.00581070 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00376928 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.