Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 1,298,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,037,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.65.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.