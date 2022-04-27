Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 1,298,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,037,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 189.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.