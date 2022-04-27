AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.56

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 13367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,370,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.