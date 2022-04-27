Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will post $4.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $7.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 830.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.05 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

