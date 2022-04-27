Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1571 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Adecoagro has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

AGRO stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

