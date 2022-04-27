ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of ADF Group stock opened at C$1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. ADF Group has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$2.38.
