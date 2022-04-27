adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €297.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €296.56 ($318.88).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($376.34) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on adidas in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($374.19) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($306.45) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS traded down €15.81 ($17.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €192.24 ($206.71). 681,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €209.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €243.02. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.