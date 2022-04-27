Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,320 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,812 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $405.33. 62,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,691. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.46 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

