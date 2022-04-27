Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,838 shares of company stock worth $7,481,812 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $402.34. 97,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,691. The stock has a market cap of $190.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.46 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

