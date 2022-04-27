Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) & LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Critical Analysis

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get LAIX alerts:

LAIX has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.2% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education -0.51% 10.93% 4.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LAIX and Adtalem Global Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $149.06 million 0.04 -$60.51 million ($3.36) -0.54 Adtalem Global Education $1.11 billion 1.33 $76.91 million ($0.15) -198.73

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. Adtalem Global Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LAIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LAIX and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.54%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than LAIX.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats LAIX on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LAIX Company Profile (Get Rating)

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids. The company also provides IELTS Liulishuo app for IELTS speaking practice tests; and enterprise learning services for corporate customers. In addition, it is involved in AI lab operation; technology development; and provision of loan arrangement and marketing support services. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Financial Services segment provides test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage lending. It operates Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, OnCourse Learning, and EduPristine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.