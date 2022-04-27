Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,610,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $663,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

AMD stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.80. 2,171,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,420,789. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

