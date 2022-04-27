Advisory Services & Investments LLC Purchases 1,461 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,310. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

