Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 602 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

