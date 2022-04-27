AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

AECOM stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 903,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $3,223,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

