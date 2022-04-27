Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Shares of Aegon stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 810,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,359. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.