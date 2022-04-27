Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of A traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.90. 40,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,517. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.24 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

