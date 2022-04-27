Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $201.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,991,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,770 shares of company stock valued at $122,478,987. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $153.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.37 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

