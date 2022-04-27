Akash Network (AKT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.14 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $123.14 million and $1.24 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002817 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.72 or 0.07382914 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

