Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Akouos stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 3,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,239. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. Akouos has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Akouos by 107.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akouos by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Akouos by 171.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

