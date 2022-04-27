Akropolis Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Akropolis has a market cap of $49.03 million and $7.82 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,878,577,183 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

