Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NYSE:AIN opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64. Albany International has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,089,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

