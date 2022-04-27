Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.3% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. 3,284,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,949. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

