Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.330-$8.430 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.33-$8.43 EPS.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,465. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

