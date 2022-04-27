Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $239,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Shares of BABA opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $239.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

