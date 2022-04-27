Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.78

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.78 and traded as high as $39.35. Alico shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 77,465 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Alico by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Alico by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alico during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alico by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

