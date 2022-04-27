Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 79,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,958,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

Get Allbirds alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.