Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $695.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will report $695.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $686.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $705.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $694.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $168,938,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $138,829,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.23. 1,168,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average of $122.63. Allegion has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

