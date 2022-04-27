AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:AFB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 88,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.60. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

In related news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $55,766.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

