AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.
NYSE:AFB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 88,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.60. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $15.58.
In related news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $55,766.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
