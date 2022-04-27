Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,424 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Alliant Energy worth $87,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

